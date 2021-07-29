ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Update

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ASM International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.68.

Shares of ASMIY stock opened at $356.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $326.96. ASM International has a 52-week low of $134.88 and a 52-week high of $365.28.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.98%.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

