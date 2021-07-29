Aspen Investment Management Inc Buys New Position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCEI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Shares of BCEI traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $39.13. 2,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.99. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $50.98.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

BCEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.