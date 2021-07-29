Aspen Investment Management Inc Invests $418,000 in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 152,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 43,345 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 45,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

AMKR stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.56. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 8.51%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $282,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,287 shares of company stock worth $2,013,537 over the last ninety days. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.