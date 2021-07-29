Aspen Investment Management Inc Makes New Investment in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 28,544 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 232.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 31,332 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 92.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 581.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 152,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.51. 6,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,821. The stock has a market cap of $617.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.42. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $32.15.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $468,883.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,377 shares in the company, valued at $745,448.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $142,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ETH shares. Argus upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

