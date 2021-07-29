Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $232,000 Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Aspire Private Capital LLC reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Unilever by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Unilever by 87.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 319.9% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $57.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.53. The company has a market capitalization of $150.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.08%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

