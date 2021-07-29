Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $40,000 Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 364.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 16.6% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 1,667.2% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 19,340 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $391,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 278.4% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,780,000 after buying an additional 1,368,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 3.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 443,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,390,000 after buying an additional 13,805 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Progressive alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.92.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,553,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,371 shares of company stock worth $7,327,892 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $94.25 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.45). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.