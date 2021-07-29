Aspyra Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYI) Short Interest Update

Aspyra Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Aspyra stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30. Aspyra has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.55.

About Aspyra

Aspyra Inc provides health care products and services for the laboratory and imaging marketplaces. It offers engineered workflow solutions that include software, interfaces, hardware, and professional services to various markets comprising specialty labs, reference labs, clinics, hospitals, imaging centers, and orthopedic practices.

