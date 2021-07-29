Aspyra Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYI) Short Interest Update

Aspyra Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.
Aspyra stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30. Aspyra has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.55.
About Aspyra
