AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is based in Concord, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

Shares of AMK stock remained flat at $$25.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 824 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,945. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -85.03 and a beta of 1.14.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $68,519.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 302,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,183,466.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $225,820.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,414 shares of company stock worth $1,905,140 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMK. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

