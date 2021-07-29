Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ (ACBI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Truist Securities

Truist Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a $24.72 price target on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. G.Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Gabelli raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist dropped their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.16 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.28.

NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $24.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $504.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $28.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 38.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Eidson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at $149,245.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACBI. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 36,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

