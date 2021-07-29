Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has $24.16 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. G.Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.28.

Shares of ACBI opened at $24.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $504.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.93.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 38.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Eidson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,120,000 after buying an additional 63,836 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 634,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 26,860 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,040,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 266,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 222,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

