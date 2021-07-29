Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide to post earnings of $3.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $861.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $66.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $76.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 8,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $598,257.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,401.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,757,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,433.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

