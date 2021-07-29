ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Issues Earnings Results

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%.

ATNI stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.46. 17,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,272. The firm has a market cap of $691.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.62 and a beta of 0.23. ATN International has a 52-week low of $40.99 and a 52-week high of $64.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. ATN International’s payout ratio is -188.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ATN International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in the United States, the Caribbean, and Bermuda. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data, internet, voice, and retail mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

