Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) PT Raised to $31.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on BCEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.
NASDAQ BCEL traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.07. Atreca has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $20.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCEL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Atreca by 416.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 618,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,487,000 after acquiring an additional 498,964 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atreca by 328.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 91,914 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atreca by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 63,008 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Atreca by 754.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 50,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atreca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $690,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Atreca
Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.
