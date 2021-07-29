Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) PT Raised to $31.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BCEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ BCEL traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.07. Atreca has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $20.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCEL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Atreca by 416.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 618,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,487,000 after acquiring an additional 498,964 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atreca by 328.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 91,914 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atreca by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 63,008 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Atreca by 754.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 50,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atreca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $690,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

