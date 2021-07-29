Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATVDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATVDY remained flat at $$4.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $4.72.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; and management of music rights and copyrights, as well as provision of IT services.

