Aurora Acquisition (NASDAQ:AURC) Trading Down 0.3%

Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC) fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.92. 117,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 142,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.92.

Get Aurora Acquisition alerts:

Aurora Acquisition (NASDAQ:AURC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.