Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)’s stock price fell 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.81 and last traded at $47.15. 16,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 804,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.21.

Several research firms have commented on ATHM. Macquarie cut their price objective on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Benchmark downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CLSA downgraded Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.94.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. The company had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.94 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 1.9% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 6,176,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $576,102,000 after buying an additional 113,156 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,055,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,966,000 after buying an additional 41,997 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,577,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Autohome by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $247,761,000 after purchasing an additional 100,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Autohome by 5,517.3% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,881,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,287 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autohome Company Profile (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

