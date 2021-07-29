Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.
NASDAQ:ADP traded up $2.01 on Thursday, reaching $208.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,562. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $208.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.72. The stock has a market cap of $88.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.40.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.
