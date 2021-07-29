Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $2.01 on Thursday, reaching $208.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,562. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $208.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.72. The stock has a market cap of $88.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.40.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,058 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

