Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $208.60

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $208.60 and last traded at $207.33, with a volume of 28476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $206.27.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.93.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,058 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,991,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.