Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $208.60

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $208.60 and last traded at $207.33, with a volume of 28476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $206.27.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.93.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,058 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,991,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADP)
Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.
