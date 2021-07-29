AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.28 EPS

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. AvalonBay Communities updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.910-$2.010 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $7.920-$8.120 EPS.

Shares of AVB traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $229.92. The company had a trading volume of 416,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.42. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $232.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Truist downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.59.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

