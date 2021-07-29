Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.040-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Avangrid from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of AGR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.41. 1,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,219. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.69. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $44.02 and a 12 month high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

