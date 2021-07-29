Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) traded up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.50 and last traded at $72.96. 103,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 142,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.27.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.46.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVUV. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 12,200.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $678,000.

