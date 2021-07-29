AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics. Its product candidates are targeted against important mechanisms known or believed to be involved in cancer. Tivozanib, the Company’s lead product candidate, is a highly potent and selective oral inhibitor of the vascular endothelial growth factor, or VEGF, receptors 1, 2 and 3. In addition to tivozanib, AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies derived from Human Response Platform (HRP), a novel method of building preclinical models of human cancer, which are intended to more accurately represent cancer biology in patients. AV-299 is the Company’s next product candidate which is an antibody that binds to hepatocyte growth factor, or HGF, thereby blocking its function. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.46. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 689.38% and a negative return on equity of 95.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

