Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%.

NYSE AVY traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $209.91. 6,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,715. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $111.80 and a 12 month high of $226.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.45.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total transaction of $316,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,302,357.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

