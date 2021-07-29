Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,700 ($35.28). Avon Rubber shares last traded at GBX 2,632 ($34.39), with a volume of 14,588 shares.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price objective on shares of Avon Rubber in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,746.75. The company has a market capitalization of £835.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. Avon Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.36%.

In related news, insider Bindi Foyle purchased 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,977 ($38.89) per share, with a total value of £10,419.50 ($13,613.14). Insiders have bought 372 shares of company stock worth $1,104,833 over the last three months.

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

