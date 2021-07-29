Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) rose 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.30 and last traded at $30.18. Approximately 166,428 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,694,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.38.

AXTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 35.52%. Equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 30,117 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,455,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,376,000 after acquiring an additional 27,579 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 167,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 29,550 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.