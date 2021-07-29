Axiom Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after acquiring an additional 71,124 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,357,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,584,000 after acquiring an additional 60,017 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,054,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,113,000 after acquiring an additional 43,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 493,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter.

PCEF stock opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.33. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $24.69.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

