Axiom Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,700 Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,655,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fisker by 892.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Fisker alerts:

Shares of Fisker stock opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.58 and a beta of 0.97. Fisker Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $10,019,675.48. Also, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $411,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Fisker in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fisker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Fisker Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.