Axiom Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,000 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 48.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $128,974,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 241.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,800,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $58,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394,640 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 19.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $54,593,000 after acquiring an additional 726,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3,099.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 202,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 196,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

