Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $184,000 in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of cbdMD as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of cbdMD by 2,719.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 130,085 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of cbdMD by 1,303.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 17,709 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of cbdMD by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 162,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 46,698 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of cbdMD during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of cbdMD by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 13,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YCBD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.25 price target (down previously from $4.10) on shares of cbdMD in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised cbdMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

YCBD stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. cbdMD, Inc. has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $6.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.73.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter. cbdMD had a negative return on equity of 35.34% and a negative net margin of 79.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that cbdMD, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

