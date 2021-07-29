Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $242,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Allstate by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,124,684,000 after buying an additional 1,497,120 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in The Allstate by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,486,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,992,000 after buying an additional 96,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $588,022,000 after buying an additional 95,427 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Allstate by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,813,000 after buying an additional 728,870 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,516,000 after buying an additional 231,291 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. dropped their target price on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.96.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate stock opened at $130.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.10. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $86.51 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

