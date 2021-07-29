Axiom Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 32,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 394.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. 47.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVS opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $532.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.66. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.84 million. Equities research analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

