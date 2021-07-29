Axiom Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICPT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

ICPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.55.

ICPT opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74. The company has a market cap of $559.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.56. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $55.59.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $81.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.17 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.86) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

