Axiom Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,422,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $931,911,000 after buying an additional 147,210 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,170,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,636 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 9.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,994,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $641,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,908,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $581,983,000 after purchasing an additional 269,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,407,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $556,693,000 after purchasing an additional 123,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

NYSE:MPC opened at $55.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.56. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The company has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of -33.71, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.