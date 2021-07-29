Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) Short Interest Up 625.0% in July

Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 625.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AXPWQ opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Axion Power International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01.

About Axion Power International

Axion Power International, Inc focuses on PbC battery technology business. It offers hybrid asymmetric energy storage devices. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Boardman, Ohio.

