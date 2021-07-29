Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,346,000 after purchasing an additional 40,027 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 640,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,531,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 689.8% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 322,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,278,000 after purchasing an additional 281,941 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 19.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 303,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,191,000 after purchasing an additional 49,588 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $52.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.44. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.05. Equities research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AXSM shares. William Blair set a $56.77 target price on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company.

HC Wainwright raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.60.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.