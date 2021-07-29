AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.100-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.50 million-$35.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.85 million.

AXTI stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 353,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,194. The firm has a market cap of $429.35 million, a PE ratio of 63.44 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42. AXT has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $15.84.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. AXT had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that AXT will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AXT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

In other news, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,688.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $419,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,550 shares of company stock worth $900,668 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.