B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires New Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $92.32 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.64 and a 1 year high of $115.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.89 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOPE. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

