B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG cut its holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned about 0.12% of Construction Partners worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,245,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,744,000 after purchasing an additional 337,170 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,553,000 after purchasing an additional 577,474 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,736,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,780,000 after purchasing an additional 215,804 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,396,000 after purchasing an additional 232,504 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Construction Partners by 1,196.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,731,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

ROAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $504,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $33.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.81.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

