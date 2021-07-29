B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $2.69 Million Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,590 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 31.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,187,000 after purchasing an additional 106,524 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,164,000 after purchasing an additional 135,325 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IR opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.32. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $52.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Vertical Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

