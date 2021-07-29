B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Raises Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 91.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 82.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Waters by 25.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on WAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.80.

Waters stock opened at $386.22 on Thursday. Waters Co. has a one year low of $187.31 and a one year high of $387.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $346.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $959,459.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

