B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 2,700 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 694,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,188,000 after acquiring an additional 123,436 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,120,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,555,000 after acquiring an additional 87,095 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU opened at $100.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.16 and a 1 year high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. Citigroup lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.85.

Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

