B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 42,004 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG cut its position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,004 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in KT were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of KT by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,749,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,409,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of KT by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,665,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,398,000 after purchasing an additional 98,857 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of KT by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,829,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KT by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,774,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,499 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of KT during the 1st quarter valued at $26,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

NYSE:KT opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.44. KT Co. has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $15.35.

KT (NYSE:KT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KT Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KT

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

