B. Riley Weighs in on The Bank of Princeton’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPRN)

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Bank of Princeton in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get The Bank of Princeton alerts:

BPRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of The Bank of Princeton stock opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. The Bank of Princeton has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $31.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.16. The company has a market cap of $199.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.67.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Princeton in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 38.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.