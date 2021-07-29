Baader Bank Reiterates “€80.00” Price Target for Aurubis (ETR:NDA)

Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NDA has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €78.20 ($92.00) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €74.60 ($87.76).

Get Aurubis alerts:

NDA stock opened at €85.68 ($100.80) on Monday. Aurubis has a 52-week low of €54.72 ($64.38) and a 52-week high of €87.14 ($102.52). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.