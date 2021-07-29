Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 30.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,368 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Qualys by 8,814.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Qualys by 18.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.89.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $738,479.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,723,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total transaction of $968,145.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 90,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,209,300.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,733 shares of company stock worth $5,120,995. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $100.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.47. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

