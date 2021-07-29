Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 474 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Elastic by 252.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,858,000 after buying an additional 1,023,475 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Elastic by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,893,000 after buying an additional 792,117 shares during the period. Marcho Partners LLP boosted its stake in Elastic by 120.4% during the first quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 1,118,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,389,000 after buying an additional 611,001 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $88,064,000. Finally, XN Exponent Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 66.1% during the first quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 963,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,108,000 after buying an additional 383,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ESTC. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elastic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.52.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $926,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $1,714,921.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,862 over the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ESTC stock opened at $148.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.82. Elastic has a 1-year low of $80.18 and a 1-year high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

