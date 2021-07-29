Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Roku by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 39.3% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 22,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.73, for a total transaction of $7,475,525.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,691,000.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,469 shares of company stock valued at $131,133,300 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROKU has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. reduced their price objective on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $468.35 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.21 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a PE ratio of 608.25 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $392.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

