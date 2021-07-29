Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.86.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $413.64 on Thursday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.83 and a fifty-two week high of $415.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

