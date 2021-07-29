Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $273,000 Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ciena by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 13,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ciena by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,048,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,392,000 after acquiring an additional 479,087 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,597,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,410,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $200,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $99,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,349 shares of company stock worth $2,626,102. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CIEN. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Shares of CIEN opened at $56.79 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

