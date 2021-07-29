Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Invests $316,000 in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $30.09 on Thursday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $30.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

